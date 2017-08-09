Logan County, WV woman concerned park is being built too close to her home

A Logan County, WV woman said at park her town is building is a little too close for comfort.

Patricia Yeager's backyard in Chapmanville, WV is her oasis.

But recently the town broke ground on a new pavilion. The roof of that structure is inches away from the roof of her house.

Yeager said she is glad the town is taking steps to do something good for the community. But she's concerned about the impact it will have on her property.

"I wish they would have come and told me or asked me," Yeager said. "I don't know why they chose to build as close as they have. I wish they had gone about it another way."

The mayor of Chapmanville declined a request for an on camera interview but said the town will work to avoid causing Yeager and her family any pain or hardship.