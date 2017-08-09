More News More>>

Interstate Littered with Frozen Pizzas After Tractor Trailer Crashes Courtesy: Omeed Esfandi An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...

North Korea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force' WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday officially dismissed President Donald Trump's threats of "fire and fury," declaring the American leader "bereft of reason" and warning ominously, "Only absolute force can work on him." In a statement carried by state media, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea's rocket command, also said his country was "about to take" military action near the U.S. Pacific territory of ...

Moscow Mules in copper mugs could be poisoning you (KRON) — Health officials are warning people that those popular copper mugs that Moscow Mules come in could be poisoning you. The vodka drink traditionally comes in a copper mug. Some just look like copper but are actually stainless steel, which are perfectly safe to drink from. However, anyone that sips from the real ones could be poisoning themselves. According to health officials the acid in the cocktail can leech out the copper metal and once it's swallowed it can c...

Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...

$1M bill deposit attempt leads to Iowa man's drug arrest SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ...

Prosecutor: Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication. No alcohol was found in...

Puerto Rico makes it a crime to smoke in cars with minors SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke inside a vehicle if one of the passengers is younger than 18. The island's Health Department said Sunday that violators will face a $250 penalty. Officials said 10 percent of money collected from those fines will go to the pediatric center at Puerto Rico's largest public hospital. The island banned smoking in all public and certain private places in 1993.

Trump: To avoid addiction, don't start opioids President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."