Troopers Look for Man Who Went on Shopping Spree Worth Thousands with Stolen Credit Card

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Troopers are looking for a man who stole a credit card and went on an expensive shopping spree in Cabell County.

Troopers say a suspect stole a wallet from a locker at Planet Fitness in Barboursville and then went on a shopping spree from Huntington to Nitro, spending a couple thousand dollars.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold or tan Pontiac Grand Prix.

If you have any information about the suspect pictured, you are asked to contact the Huntington detachment of the State Police at 304-528-5555.

