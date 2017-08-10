It’s Not Delivery. It’s DiGiorno Pizza spilled on interstate

A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!