Officials say Ohio norovirus outbreak tied to doughnut shop

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) - Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in northwest Ohio.
    
A spokesman for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says an outbreak that has sickened at least 214 people has been tied to Mama C's Donuts in Maumee. The illnesses have been tracked to people who ate there between Friday and Monday.
    
Health officials in neighboring Wood County are investigating whether a dozen cases reported there are linked to stores that sell Mama C's doughnuts.
    
The Maumee store was closed Tuesday for cleaning and is expected to remain closed Thursday.
    
Norovirus can cause inflammation of the stomach and intestines. Most people recover in a few days, but it can be dangerous for young children or elderly people.

