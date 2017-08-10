Officials say Ohio norovirus outbreak tied to doughnut shop

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Update: 8 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Update: 8 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Miranda Campbell CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

Troopers Look for Man Who Went on Shopping Spree Worth Thousands with Stolen Credit Card Troopers Look for Man Who Went on Shopping Spree Worth Thousands with Stolen Credit Card CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Troopers are looking for a man who stole a credit card and went on an expensive shopping spree in Cabell County. Troopers say a suspect stole a wallet from a locker at Planet Fitness in Barboursville and then went on a shopping spree from Huntington to Nitro, spending a couple thousand dollars. The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold or tan Pontiac Grand Prix. If you have any information about the suspect pictured, you are asked to contact the ...

RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far. The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...

North Korea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force' North Korea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force' WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday officially dismissed President Donald Trump's threats of "fire and fury," declaring the American leader "bereft of reason" and warning ominously, "Only absolute force can work on him." In a statement carried by state media, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea's rocket command, also said his country was "about to take" military action near the U.S. Pacific territory of ...

Interstate Littered with Frozen Pizzas After Tractor Trailer Crashes Interstate Littered with Frozen Pizzas After Tractor Trailer Crashes Courtesy: Omeed Esfandi An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...

Armed and Dangerous Man Captured by Troopers in West Virginia Armed and Dangerous Man Captured by Troopers in West Virginia RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...

Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County Deputies searching for missing juvenile from Boone County BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile. Raymond Scott Thompson, of Madison, is 14-years-old. If you see Thompson, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 304-369-2762 or the 24 hour dispatch number at 304-369-9913. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing juvenile. Raymond Scott Thompson, of Madison, is 14-years-old. If you see Thompson, you're asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 304-369-2762 or the 24 hour dispatch number at 304-369-9913.