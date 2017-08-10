Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-sch - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

Posted: Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFLA) – A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.

Twitter user @ismailkidd posted a photo Wednesday of a gun display that appeared to be under a banner that read, “Own the school year like a hero.”

Photos of the display quickly spread across social media, with many people demanding an explanation from the giant retailer.

Walmart condemned the display, calling it “truly awful” and horrible.

First Walmart said it removed the sign, however, now there are reports that Walmart is still attempting to track down where the sign was located. It was originally said to be at a store in Evansville, Indiana.

It is unclear whether the sign was placed near the display by mistake or as a prank.

Walmart is largest seller of firearms in the United States.

  • Bizarre NewsMore>>

  • Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

    Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-08-10 14:53:40 GMT

    A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.

    A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.

  • Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House

    Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-08-09 21:50:35 GMT
    WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns.  Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...
    WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns.  Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...

  • Accused burglar doesn’t flush toilet, leaves DNA for California police

    Accused burglar doesn’t flush toilet, leaves DNA for California police

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-08-09 16:29:11 GMT
    VENTURA, CA (AP) — Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest. Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks. He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile. That profile matched another DNA profile in a national database ...
    VENTURA, CA (AP) — Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest. Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks. He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile. That profile matched another DNA profile in a national database ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:32:03 GMT
    Miranda CampbellMiranda Campbell

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

  • Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:37:47 GMT

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

  • RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-08-08 16:02:00 GMT
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far.  The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.