Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFLA) – A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.

Twitter user @ismailkidd posted a photo Wednesday of a gun display that appeared to be under a banner that read, “Own the school year like a hero.”

Photos of the display quickly spread across social media, with many people demanding an explanation from the giant retailer.

Walmart condemned the display, calling it “truly awful” and horrible.

First Walmart said it removed the sign, however, now there are reports that Walmart is still attempting to track down where the sign was located. It was originally said to be at a store in Evansville, Indiana.

It is unclear whether the sign was placed near the display by mistake or as a prank.

Walmart is largest seller of firearms in the United States.