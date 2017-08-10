City council rejects nondiscrimination ordinance

A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Lt Gov. Ralph Northam calls for the decriminalization of marijuana in a letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday. Northam says Virginia’s current marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain “costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color.” In the letter, Northam says Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement, which is enough to open up anot...
West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
