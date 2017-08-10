Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A train engine is on fire in Greenup County, Kentucky. The train engine on fire is a CSX engine that is fully-engulfed in Greenup, KY. The fire began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries are reported in the fire, but crews are still fighting the blaze at 9 p.m. Greenup Fire, Lloyd Fire, Wurtland Fire, and DES are responding to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A train engine is on fire in Greenup County, Kentucky. The train engine on fire is a CSX engine that is fully-engulfed in Greenup, KY. The fire began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries are reported in the fire, but crews are still fighting the blaze at 9 p.m. Greenup Fire, Lloyd Fire, Wurtland Fire, and DES are responding to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have been shut down due to an accident. The accident was reported at 5:50 p.m, according to dispatchers. One vehicle rolled over between mile markers 20 and 28. That area is congested. At least one person was transported with unknown injuries. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Milton Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are responding.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have been shut down due to an accident. The accident was reported at 5:50 p.m, according to dispatchers. One vehicle rolled over between mile markers 20 and 28. That area is congested. At least one person was transported with unknown injuries. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Milton Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are responding.

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a plane crashed just before noon today. According to officials, a small plane crashed near the Loop Road area of Wellston, OH off of State Route 327. Injuries are unknown at this time. The accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. OSHP is handling the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a plane crashed just before noon today. According to officials, a small plane crashed near the Loop Road area of Wellston, OH off of State Route 327. Injuries are unknown at this time. The accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. OSHP is handling the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky woman who authorities say set her husband on fire and then drove him to a hospital has been arrested and charged with assault. News outlets report the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Vera Wooten poured gasoline on her husband and set him ablaze following a fight at their home in Corbin Monday night. Deputies say she then drove him to a hospital for treatment. The husband was flown to a Cincinnati hospital in critical ...