Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A train engine is on fire in Greenup County, Kentucky. The train engine on fire is a CSX engine that is fully-engulfed in Greenup, KY. The fire began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries are reported in the fire, but crews are still fighting the blaze at 9 p.m. Greenup Fire, Lloyd Fire, Wurtland Fire, and DES are responding to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 21 have been shut down due to an accident. The accident was reported at 5:50 p.m, according to dispatchers. One vehicle rolled over between mile markers 20 and 28. That area is congested. At least one person was transported with unknown injuries. Cabell County Sheriff's Department, Milton Volunteer Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are responding.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a plane crashed just before noon today. According to officials, a small plane crashed near the Loop Road area of Wellston, OH off of State Route 327. Injuries are unknown at this time. The accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. OSHP is handling the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A multiple vehicle crash shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 33, which is one mile west of the Hurricane exit. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes. There is currently no report on injuries, or exactly how many cars were involved, but we do know that at least two vehicles were involved. Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Putnam ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department tells 13 News that a teenage girl was severely injured in an ATV accident on Friday, August 7th. According to police, 17-year-old Morgan Curry, was injured in an ATV accident in the South Point Road area of Alum Creek. Callers originally reported that they believed she had possibly broken her neck and was unresponsive. She was then transported to a nearby hospital. Her current ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A home invasion robbery is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police and troopers are asking for help from the public to solve the case. The home invasion happened at around 9 a.m. in the Rock Creek area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Brandon Lee Cantley is wanted for questioning in connection with the case. Two women were reportedly tied up during the robbery. They have not been identified and troopers said they...
