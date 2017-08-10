Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

Posted: Updated:

SALEM, Mass. (AP) - Two teenage girls face charges after Massachusetts police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
    
The girls were released to their parents after their arraignments Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Their names were not made public because of their ages.
    
Police became aware of the Monday night incident after a social media video surfaced of the child crying and the girls laughing. The girls were baby-sitting for a family in Danvers.
    
The baby's mother told WBZ-TV she was angry but does not think the girls intended to harm the infant. The mother says her child is fine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

