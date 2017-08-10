Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Miranda Campbell CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

Troopers Look for Man Who Went on Shopping Spree Worth Thousands with Stolen Credit Card Troopers Look for Man Who Went on Shopping Spree Worth Thousands with Stolen Credit Card CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - State Troopers are looking for a man who stole a credit card and went on an expensive shopping spree in Cabell County. Troopers say a suspect stole a wallet from a locker at Planet Fitness in Barboursville and then went on a shopping spree from Huntington to Nitro, spending a couple thousand dollars. The suspect's vehicle is described as a gold or tan Pontiac Grand Prix. If you have any information about the suspect pictured, you are asked to contact the ...

How your cellphone can potentially detect a credit card skimmer How your cellphone can potentially detect a credit card skimmer © MGN Online AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies continue to come across credit card skimmers at gas station pumps, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a short video with some new tips on how you can avoid becoming an identity theft victim. One tip requires you to pull out your cellphone. According to the state agency, most of the credit card skimmers have Bluetooth technology. When you're next to the pump, try connecting to Bluetooth and if you see "a...

Suspect pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Cabell County Suspect pleads guilty to 1st degree murder in Cabell County HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter. He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies Child found unresponsive in Ohio home with dead animals dies DAYTON, OH (AP) — Police say a 1-year-old girl found unresponsive in a home with more than a dozen dead animals inside has died in southwest Ohio. Dayton police had said there were "cleanliness issues" at the house where the girl was found over the weekend and removed by medics to a hospital. Authorities say a couple identifying themselves as her grandparents reported finding her not breathing. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the c...