Mulitple vehicle accident shuts down I-64 near Nitro

UPDATE: 8/10/2017 1:17 p.m.

All lanes of I-64 westbound near Nitro have been reopened following a multiple vehicle accident.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News that a tractor-trailer hauling livestock collided with a vehicle, forcing it to hydroplane into a third vehicle.

No one was injured in the accident and we're told that no animals were harmed.

Traffic is expected to return to normal momentarily.

ORIGINAL:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.

The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time.

The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.