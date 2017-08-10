Disease Reported in Eastern Kentucky Deer

Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
From washing the car to watering plants, hoses get plenty of use during the Summer months. At times, taking a drink of water might be tempting, but experts say it could be dangerous.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
