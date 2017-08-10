Police searching for two men in connection to Best Buy larceny - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police searching for two men in connection to Best Buy larceny

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men who were caught on surveillance footage.

Police say the two men are suspects in a larceny investigation involving Best Buy in South Charleston. 

They were spotted arriving in a red, 4-door Dodge Neon and later returned to the store in a white Ford Contour.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the subjects, you're asked to contact the South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 304-744-6521.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.

