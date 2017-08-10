Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'

City council rejects nondiscrimination ordinance City council rejects nondiscrimination ordinance A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents. A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.

Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...

Trump: To avoid addiction, don't start opioids President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."

Report: US assesses North Korea can fit nuke inside a missile WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence officials assess that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. That would mean North Korea has passed a crucial threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power. The Post story, citing unnamed U.S. intelligence officials, said the confidential analysis was completed last month by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency...

Iranian drone forces US jet to take evasive action © PACIFIC OCEAN (June 17, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits the Pacific Ocean, June 17, 2017. Nimitz is currently in the Pacific Ocean on a regularly scheduled deploymnet to the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. WASHINGTON (CNN/WAVY) — An Iranian drone came within 100 feet of a US Navy F/A-18 attempting to land on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, Navy officials said. Navy officials released a statement on the encounter Tuesday afternoon, calling it "unsafe" and "unprofessional." An Iranian QOM-1 unmanned aerial vehicle forced the US aircraft to take evasive action, according to officials. The drone came within 100 feet below...

Infant mortality disparity grows in Appalachia, study finds Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of "a nation's health and well-being." The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...

RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far. The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam calls for decriminalization of marijuana RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia's Lt Gov. Ralph Northam calls for the decriminalization of marijuana in a letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday. Northam says Virginia's current marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain "costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color." In the letter, Northam says Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement, which is enough to open up anot...