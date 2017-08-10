Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'

President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Lt Gov. Ralph Northam calls for the decriminalization of marijuana in a letter to the Virginia State Crime Commission on Monday. Northam says Virginia’s current marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain “costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color.” In the letter, Northam says Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement, which is enough to open up anot...
West Virginia Department of Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy announced Terry Greenlee will serve as deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
