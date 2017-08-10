Kanawha County Public Library is Distributing Free Eclipse Glasses at Library Programs

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Public Library wants to give the community a chance to safely view the eclipse on August 21st. 2017.

Several branches of the KCPL will be giving away free solar eclipse glasses to attendees of certain library programs.

There is a limited supply of eclipse glasses and there is a limit of one pair of glasses per family while supplies last. Here is a list of programs and locations that will distribute the solar eclipse glasses:

Main Library Books 'n' More August 10th at 1:15 p.m.

Riverside Public Library Family Fun Night August 10th at 6 p.m.

Mobile Library at Clendenin Solar Eclipse Craft August 11th at Noon.

Dunbar Branch Library Ice Cream Social August 11th at 2 p.m.

Elk Valley Branch Library KCPL Annual Meeting August 14th at 6 p.m.

Cross Lanes Branch Library Are You Ready for the Eclipse? August 15th at 6 p.m.

St. Albans Branch Library Play to Learn August 17th at 6 p.m.

Sissonville Branch Library Solar Eclipse Viewing Event All Day on August 21st



The Sissonville Branch Library will also host an all-day solar eclipse viewing event on Aug. 21, featuring crafts, activities, and a live stream from NASA.

It is estimated that the moon will completely block the sun for about two minutes and 40 seconds on Aug. 21. The last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. was in 1979.

Check out even more KCPL events by visiting www.kanawhalibrary.org.