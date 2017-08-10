Kanawha County Public Library is Distributing Free Eclipse Glass - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha County Public Library is Distributing Free Eclipse Glasses at Library Programs

Posted: Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Public Library wants to give the community a chance to safely view the eclipse on August 21st. 2017.

Several branches of the KCPL will be giving away free solar eclipse glasses to attendees of certain library programs.

There is a limited supply of eclipse glasses and there is a limit of one pair of glasses per family while supplies last. Here is a list of programs and locations that will distribute the solar eclipse glasses:

  • Main Library
    • Books 'n' More
    • August 10th at 1:15 p.m.
  • Riverside Public Library
    • Family Fun Night
    • August 10th at 6 p.m.
  • Mobile Library at Clendenin
    • Solar Eclipse Craft
    • August 11th at Noon.
  • Dunbar Branch Library
    • Ice Cream Social
    • August 11th at 2 p.m.
  • Elk Valley Branch Library
    • KCPL Annual Meeting
    • August 14th at 6 p.m.
  • Cross Lanes Branch Library
    • Are You Ready for the Eclipse?
    • August 15th at 6 p.m.
  • St. Albans Branch Library
    • Play to Learn
    • August 17th at 6 p.m.
  • Sissonville Branch Library
    • Solar Eclipse Viewing Event
    • All Day on August 21st

The Sissonville Branch Library will also host an all-day solar eclipse viewing event on Aug. 21, featuring crafts, activities, and a live stream from NASA.

It is estimated that the moon will completely block the sun for about two minutes and 40 seconds on Aug. 21. The last solar eclipse visible from the U.S. was in 1979.

Check out even more KCPL events by visiting www.kanawhalibrary.org.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:14:19 GMT

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

  • Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:37:47 GMT

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

  • Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:32:03 GMT
    Miranda CampbellMiranda Campbell

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.