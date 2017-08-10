Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute.

Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Crews from Institute Fire and Tyler Mountain Fire responded to the scene.

