Crews Battling House Fire in Institute - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Photojournalist Mike Magee Photojournalist Mike Magee
Photojournalist Mike Magee Photojournalist Mike Magee

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute.

Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home.

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

Crews from Institute Fire and Tyler Mountain Fire responded to the scene.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

    Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:58:15 GMT
    Photojournalist Mike MageePhotojournalist Mike Magee

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time.  We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time.  We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Mulitple vehicle accident shuts down I-64 near Nitro

    Mulitple vehicle accident shuts down I-64 near Nitro

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-08-10 17:20:31 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.  The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident.  The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.

  • Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City

    Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-08-10 15:58:50 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded.  Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:14:19 GMT

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

  • Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:37:47 GMT

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

  • Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:32:03 GMT
    Miranda CampbellMiranda Campbell

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.