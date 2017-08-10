How to Protect your Kids from Lice as School Starts

Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
The Kanawha County Public Library wants to give the community a chance to safely view the eclipse on August 21st. 2017.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health and education officials say immunizations for children are available at more than 380 Vaccines for Children provider locations, including local health departments. They say uninsured or underinsured children can get free vaccinations at those sites. Routine childhood vaccines protect against 14 diseases including diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rotavirus, haemophilus influen
Rhode Island just became the fourth state in the nation to make community college free, following examples in New York, Oregon and Tennessee.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
An analysis that included pupil-teacher ratio, dropout rates, and median standardized test scores showed West Virginia’s school systems are the 3rd-worst in the US.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
