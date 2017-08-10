How to Protect your Kids from Lice as School Starts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him.

But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.

"I saw a letter and a mother had notified that she found a couple nits in her daughters hair," said Corena.

Luckily for Jordan, his mom is ready and knows what to do. Lice are more attracted to clean hair and don't like oils. Don't share items that touch the head like combs or towels. Avoid activities that lead to head-to-head contact. And keep belongings like coats away from shared areas..

Kanawha County Schools Health Services say on their website that they have determined that "no-nit" policies are ineffective in controlling outbreaks of head lice. They say students found to have nits, after being treated for head lice, will no longer be excluded from the classroom.

The district also says students with infestations of live lice will be sent home and must be treated before returning to the classroom.

Here is more of their policy:

School Responsibilities: Keep coats and jackets separated Sweep all carpeted areas daily Prohibit dress up hats or wigs in the classroom Personalize towels or mats that are used for naps and store them so they are not touching Have two persons in the building trained by the school nurse to check for live lice infestation Notify parents of head lice infestation. Provide parents with head lice treatment letter and head lice management information. School Nurse Responsibilities: Train designated persons to screen for head lice See that schools have copies of the head lice treatment letters and head lice management information sheets. Work with parents of students with chronic re-infestations to educate them regarding head lice management Upon request, provide information for students and staff about head lice and head lice management.

Parent Responsibilities Arrange, if possible, for an infested student to be transported home Appropriately treat student with a pediculicide, remove nits, treat other infested family members and do all appropriate house cleaning to rid the house of possible head lice infestation. Check all children periodically for signs of head lice. Notify school if you determine that your child has head lice.



Read more here: https://kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/Article/564/pediculosis-head-lice-screening-procedures