Hannah Goetz

Hannah is the newest member of the 13 News Team. Her interest in broadcasting started in high school where she anchored SATV, her high school's morning announcements show. You could often catch her running around the halls of her high school with a video camera interviewing students or "reporting" on what they were serving in the cafeteria.

Hannah is no stranger to this wild and wonderful state. She recently graduated from West Virginia University with a B.S. in television journalism. During her time at WVU, she was a main anchor as well as an ESPNU sports reporter for the Reed College of Media's Emmy Award winning news cast.

One of the news casts she anchored was nominated for an Emmy for best college news cast in America as well as taking first place at the Broadcast Education Association conference for best college news cast.

As the WVU News ESPNU/Sports reporter, she was able to follow the Mountaineers from the end zone and the court, all the way to the balance beam and the diving block.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Hannah enjoys all things "yinzer". She often likes to go home to visit her family, which includes her 130 English mastiff/rottweiler mix, Diesel. When she's not visiting Pittsburgh, she likes to explore the mountain state she now calls her "home away from home".