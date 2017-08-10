Outrage Over Comments About 'Lily's Place' in Federal Lawsuit

The City of Huntington is suing drug makers saying they flooded West Virginia with opioids.

Lily's Place in Huntington has received national praise and publicity for treating babies born addicted to drugs, after their moms used during pregnancy. So when it wound up being named in a lawsuit for being quote "wholly or partially" to blame for opioid problems in Huntington, city leaders were shocked.

"Have you ever heard anything so idiotic in your entire life? Lily's Place is one of the most entrepreneurial, innovative efforts to be able to fight the opioid epidemic," said Mayor Steve Williams of the City of Huntington.

Lily's Place uses opioids in legal treatment, and here's why.

"When these babies were born, they already have these drugs or medications in their systems. So they go through a withdrawal process just like anyone else would. So we provide medical care here to assist those babies through the weaning process," said Rebecca Crowder, Executive. Director of Lily's Place

Cardinal Health which named Lily's place in court documents, said it was required to list every legal source of opioids in Huntington, and will remove the name of Lily's Place if it did nothing wrong. Community leaders are angry.

"That Cardinal health is pointing a finger at Lily's Place, and candidly so many more, is outrageous. What a shameless act," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) West Virginia.

"The comments from Cardinal Health about Lily's Place, came in a response to a lawsuit by the City of Huntington, against some pharmaceutical companies. So far no trial date has been set," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.