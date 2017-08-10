Watch: Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
You know those new chip credit or debit cards you’re using because they’re supposed to be “safer than the old ones?” Here is a new warning for you about a potential flaw with them.
An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa. A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie ...
A back-to-school display at a Walmart caused an uproar on social media and now the company is apologizing.
A teenager who went for a swim at the beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.
A 10-year-old boy died Sunday evening after being accidentally shot in the head by his father.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
