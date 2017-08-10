Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston.

The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. 

Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed.

Witnesses say one man received burns to his hands.

Charleston Fire responded to the blaze.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston

    Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:28:32 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday.  Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday.  Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Frayed phone-charging cord sparks house fire

    Frayed phone-charging cord sparks house fire

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:06:57 GMT
    HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A home in this town caught fire Tuesday causing between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, according to local firefighters. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire has area fire stations issuing a warning. Bartholomew County Fire Investigator Gene Wever said he believes the Hope house fire came from a frayed cellphone-charging cord left plugged in between pillows on a bed, according to The Republic. “When they get wadded up, or pets chew on them or...
    HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A home in this town caught fire Tuesday causing between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, according to local firefighters. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire has area fire stations issuing a warning. Bartholomew County Fire Investigator Gene Wever said he believes the Hope house fire came from a frayed cellphone-charging cord left plugged in between pillows on a bed, according to The Republic. “When they get wadded up, or pets chew on them or...

  • Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

    Crews Battling House Fire in Institute

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:58:15 GMT
    Photojournalist Mike MageePhotojournalist Mike Magee

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time.  We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time.  We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:14:19 GMT

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

  • Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Police: Abandoned baby survived 3 days in plastic bag

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-09 20:37:47 GMT

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

    A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.

  • Applebee’s, IHOP plan to close up to 160 restaurants

    Applebee’s, IHOP plan to close up to 160 restaurants

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:54:05 GMT

    The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.

    The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.