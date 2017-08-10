Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure RECALL: Polaris announces immediate recall of ATVs due to equipment failure The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced an immediate recall for Polaris Scrambler all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to equipment failure. According to the CPSC, the recall includes 2,800 units of model year 2014 through 2017 Scrambler XP 1000 ATVS. At least nine incidents have been reported of the throttle release switch failing, and has caused two injuries thus far. The CPSC warns that all consumers should stop using the recalled vehicles immediately and cont...

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City Tractor-trailer overturns on I-77 near Kanawha City CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer overturned on I-77 near Kanawha City this morning. The accident was reported at 11:15 a.m. Officials at the scene say the driver didn't sustain any serious injuries. Traffic is expected to be moving normally in the area. The Charleston Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and West Virginia State Police responded. Stay with 13 News as we continue to bring you the latest information.

Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER WOOD-TV GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone's dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. "I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...

Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Update: 9 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Miranda Campbell CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...