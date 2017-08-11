2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail. They're wanted on first-degree robbery charges in Kentucky.

Mount Sterling police said in a Facebook post that a man shoplifted several items and pepper-sprayed the victim when she tried to stop him Sunday. A woman was accused of being an accomplice and providing the pepper spray before they entered the store. They fled in a minivan with Oklahoma license plates.

In Oklahoma, Jude has been charged with being a fugitive from justice, and Yeahquo was charged with larceny and being a fugitive. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

  • Police: Ohio mom charged after children found in deplorable conditions

    For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.

  • West Virginia attorney general urges credit card protections

    West Virginia's attorney general issued guidelines for gas stations and convenience stores across aimed at preventing skimming credit and debit card information.

    Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

  • Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER

    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...
  • High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military...
  • Police: 2 girls put infant in fridge while baby-sitting

    Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.

