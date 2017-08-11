Police: Ohio mom charged after children found in deplorable conditions

For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.
For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.
West Virginia's attorney general issued guidelines for gas stations and convenience stores across aimed at preventing skimming credit and debit card information.
West Virginia's attorney general issued guidelines for gas stations and convenience stores across aimed at preventing skimming credit and debit card information.
Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.
Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Four arrests were made at the Park Place Bar on Central Avenue in Charleston Tuesday evening, but more arrests are expected. Among those arrested are believed to be a mix of management and patrons of the bar. The police department believes that the bar has been the focal point of a large-scale drug operation that has...
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
Two Pike County, Kentucky teens who police say shot eight cows with an AR-15 have charges pending against them.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter. He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of Chris Carter of Barboursville this morning. Tyerus Hayes pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder for the 2013 shooting death of Carter. He shot and killed Carter in January 2013 in the Barboursville area. RELATED STORY: Man dies from gun shot wounds Hayes waived a trial by jury. Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson sentenced him to life with possibility of parole after serving 15 years.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.
The Morgantown Police Department said that a fatal house fire Thursday morning appears to be a murder-suicide.
Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.
Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.