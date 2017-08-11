Woman, 23, arrested in connection with Kentucky bomb threats

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (AP) - A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in West Virginia after Kentucky authorities say bomb threats were made to a high school and courthouse.

Local news outlets report that Kentucky state police said in a statement they received two bomb threat complaints on Thursday about explosive devices that had been placed at Morgan County High School and the Morgan County Courthouse.

Police searched both buildings and found no evidence of bombs.

WYMT-TV reports it was also contacted with the threats in an email, and that news managers immediately notified state police.

West Virginia authorities later apprehended Brittany Fletcher of Crestwood, Kentucky. She is being held in Wayne County, West Virginia, on two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

