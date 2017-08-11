Sex trafficking still being targeted by lawmakers at home and in - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Sex trafficking still being targeted by lawmakers at home and in D.C.

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) - Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.

Recently U.S. Senator Rob Portman, with the help of his fellow U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown and others lawmakers from a number of other states, put forth legislation that could also make a difference.

“It’s unbelievable what’s happening in the 21st century that people are being sold,” said Portman. “This has moved from the street corner to the smart phone.”

What has drawn Portman’s ire currently are internet sites like Backpage.com that in some cases have immunity from victims of sex trafficking who want to bring suit against them.

“What we are trying to do in our legislation is, very narrowly, say that if you are knowingly involved in sex trafficking; facilitating it; assisting it; supporting it; that you should not get that immunity,” said Portman.

According to Sen. Brown the effort to end sex trafficking needs to continue, back in Ohio.

“We don’t think of ourselves as a society where human beings are trafficked and it is slavery, it is sex slavery, it’s just unimaginable to happen to one of your family members,” said Brown.

The senators say lawmakers here need to make sure police agencies are able to coordinate efficiently to identify and stop trafficking.

Still, Portman says making further strides can be difficult.

“Until you get that new [federal] legislation in place, I think it’s going to be tough to make the kind of progress we all want to make,” said Portman.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Sex trafficking still being targeted by lawmakers at home and in D.C.

    Sex trafficking still being targeted by lawmakers at home and in D.C.

    Friday, August 11 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-08-11 21:00:13 GMT

    Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.

    Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.

  • Justice urges Appalachian coal support of $4.5B yearly

    Justice urges Appalachian coal support of $4.5B yearly

    Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.

    Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.

  • Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'

    Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:35:44 GMT

    President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."

    President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.