Sex trafficking still being targeted by lawmakers at home and in D.C.

Lawmakers in Ohio are well aware that sex trafficking is a problem in the state, and have made great strides in curbing as much of it as they can.
Gov. Jim Justice says his proposed homeland security incentive for eastern U.S. coal mines would cost about $4.5 billion annually.
President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency."
A city council in West Virginia has voted against a nondiscrimination ordinance that would have extended protections to LGBT residents.
President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that the way to avoid opioid addiction is never to start in the first place: "If they don't start, they won't have a problem."
Placing much of the blame on smoking, a study chronicling the ongoing health crisis in Appalachia has concluded that the 13-state region suffers from a growing disparity in infant mortality and life expectancy, two key indicators of “a nation’s health and well-being.” The study, published in the August issue of Health Affairs, compared infant mortality and life expectancy rates in Appalachia with the rest of the United States between 1990 and 2013. It found while th...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
