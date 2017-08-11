Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A home in this town caught fire Tuesday causing between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, according to local firefighters. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire has area fire stations issuing a warning. Bartholomew County Fire Investigator Gene Wever said he believes the Hope house fire came from a frayed cellphone-charging cord left plugged in between pillows on a bed, according to The Republic. “When they get wadded up, or pets chew on them or...