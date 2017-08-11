Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning.

At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123.

First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children.

The trailer was a total loss.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

