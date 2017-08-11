Suspects arrested in Wayne County following meth lab bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Wayne County Sheriff's Department have arrested three suspects in connection to a methamphetamine bust.

According to a release, Billy Joe Salmons, Kevin Stiltner, and Cynthia "Cindy" Parsley were arrested Thursday.

Salmons is facing charges of Operating or Attempting to Operate a Clandestine Drug Laboratories, Pseudoephedrine Altered and Conspiracy.

Stiltner and Parsley have been charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Psuedoephedrine Altered, and Conspiracy.

All three were taken to Western Regional Jail.

They're bond has not been set at this time.

If you have any questions or tips for law enforcement, you're asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at (304) 272-6381 or call Sheriff Thompson at (304) 544-1812.