Perseid meteor shower ‘warm-up act’ for this month’s eclipse - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Perseid meteor shower ‘warm-up act’ for this month’s eclipse

Posted: Updated:

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL (AP) — Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Astronomers are projecting a slightly higher than normal rate of 150 meteors per hour across North America. But the bright moon will wash out the finer Perseids. So the viewing rate will be more like 30 to 40 meteors an hour. Peak viewing will be Friday night, early Saturday, Saturday night and early Sunday.

The real cosmic show will be the total solar eclipse — the first to cross the U.S. coast to coast in 99 years.

NASA’s meteor expert, Bill Cooke, says the Perseids “can be the warm-up act.”

Last year’s Perseids excelled with 200 meteors an hour.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Perseid meteor shower ‘warm-up act’ for this month’s eclipse

    Perseid meteor shower ‘warm-up act’ for this month’s eclipse

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:47 PM EDT2017-08-11 18:47:06 GMT

    Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.

    Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.

  • Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER

    Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:45:23 GMT
    WOOD-TVWOOD-TV
    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...
    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...

  • Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage

    Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:48:29 GMT

    AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage.  Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...

    AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage.  Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.