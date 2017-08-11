Perseid meteor shower ‘warm-up act’ for this month’s eclipse

More News More>>

Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER WOOD-TV GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe... GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...

Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '... AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...

Hospital laundry worker earns praise for returning $9,100 Hospital laundry worker earns praise for returning $9,100 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A worker at a Rhode Island hospital is earning praise for what he did with money that was literally laundered. Steven Ledo, a 19-year employee of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, was working the laundry room last month when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of an open dryer. He gathered up $9,100 in all and turned it over to administrators, who made sure it was returned to an unnamed patient. He tells The Providence Journal that ke... PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A worker at a Rhode Island hospital is earning praise for what he did with money that was literally laundered. Steven Ledo, a 19-year employee of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, was working the laundry room last month when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of an open dryer. He gathered up $9,100 in all and turned it over to administrators, who made sure it was returned to an unnamed patient. He tells The Providence Journal that ke...

Interstate Littered with Frozen Pizzas After Tractor Trailer Crashes Interstate Littered with Frozen Pizzas After Tractor Trailer Crashes Courtesy: Omeed Esfandi An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest... An interstate was littered with frozen pizzas Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer carrying the food items crashed. Officials say no one was injured in the accident. "Frozen pizza, anyone? No injuries but cleanup will take time. Expect delays," the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) tweeted. The tractor trailer was reportedly traveling west on I-30 and hit the center support column of the bridge at the Mabelvale overpass on the southwest...

North Korea dismisses Trump’s threat, warns of ‘absolute force’ North Korea dismisses Trump’s threat, warns of ‘absolute force’ WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday officially dismissed President Donald Trump’s threats of “fire and fury,” declaring the American leader “bereft of reason” and warning ominously, “Only absolute force can work on him.” In a statement carried by state media, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea’s rocket command, also said his country was “about to take” military action near the U.S. Pacific territory of ... WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea on Wednesday officially dismissed President Donald Trump’s threats of “fire and fury,” declaring the American leader “bereft of reason” and warning ominously, “Only absolute force can work on him.” In a statement carried by state media, General Kim Rak Gyom, who heads North Korea’s rocket command, also said his country was “about to take” military action near the U.S. Pacific territory of ...

Moscow Mules in copper mugs could be poisoning you Moscow Mules in copper mugs could be poisoning you (KRON) — Health officials are warning people that those popular copper mugs that Moscow Mules come in could be poisoning you. The vodka drink traditionally comes in a copper mug. Some just look like copper but are actually stainless steel, which are perfectly safe to drink from. However, anyone that sips from the real ones could be poisoning themselves. According to health officials the acid in the cocktail can leech out the copper metal and once it’s swallowed it can c... (KRON) — Health officials are warning people that those popular copper mugs that Moscow Mules come in could be poisoning you. The vodka drink traditionally comes in a copper mug. Some just look like copper but are actually stainless steel, which are perfectly safe to drink from. However, anyone that sips from the real ones could be poisoning themselves. According to health officials the acid in the cocktail can leech out the copper metal and once it’s swallowed it can c...