Pedestrian struck and killed in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

The victim is being described as a white male, but no other information has been released.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Rebecca St. and 7th Ave. at 2:45 p.m.

According to dispatchers, Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS are on responding.

The road is closed and is expected to remain shut down while crews clear the area.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.