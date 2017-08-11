Pedestrian struck and killed in Charleston

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 14-year-old brother while playing “cops and robbers” with a rifle they didn’t think was loaded.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A train engine is on fire in Greenup County, Kentucky. The train engine on fire is a CSX engine that is fully-engulfed in Greenup, KY. The fire began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries are reported in the fire, but crews are still fighting the blaze at 9 p.m. Greenup Fire, Lloyd Fire, Wurtland Fire, and DES are responding to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A train engine is on fire in Greenup County, Kentucky. The train engine on fire is a CSX engine that is fully-engulfed in Greenup, KY. The fire began around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. No injuries are reported in the fire, but crews are still fighting the blaze at 9 p.m. Greenup Fire, Lloyd Fire, Wurtland Fire, and DES are responding to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Two teenage girls face charges after police say they put an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closed the door.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him. But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP says it expects to close 160 restaurants by the end of the fiscal year.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in Tuesday night.
For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.
For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.