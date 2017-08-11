Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

UPDATE: 8/11/17 @ 6:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The name of the victim killed after being struck by a vehicle has been released.

24-year-old Harley Meadows, of Charleston was killed in the incident.

Charleston Police and Fire responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street on Charleston's West Side.

Meadows was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/11/17 @ 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

The victim is being described as a white male, but no other information has been released.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Rebecca St. and 7th Ave. at 2:45 p.m.

According to dispatchers, Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS are on responding.

The road is closed and is expected to remain shut down while crews clear the area.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.