Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 8/11/17 @ 6:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The name of the victim killed after being struck by a vehicle has been released.

24-year-old Harley Meadows, of Charleston was killed in the incident.

Charleston Police and Fire responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Rebecca Street on Charleston's West Side.

Meadows was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: 8/11/17 @ 3 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

The victim is being described as a white male, but no other information has been released.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Rebecca St. and 7th Ave. at 2:45 p.m.

According to dispatchers, Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS are on responding.

The road is closed and is expected to remain shut down while crews clear the area.

We have a crew at the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you on this ongoing investigation.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:24:28 GMT

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

  • Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

    Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-11 17:09:19 GMT
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

  • Crews Battle Fire at Carrollton Covered Bridge

    Crews Battle Fire at Carrollton Covered Bridge

    Friday, August 11 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-08-11 13:22:26 GMT
    Courtesy: Chris JohnsonCourtesy: Chris Johnson

    The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.

    The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.