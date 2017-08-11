High speed chase crosses county lines

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A simple traffic stop turns into a chase that reached speeds of more than 90 MPH. Deputies in Wyoming County were attempting to stop Cody Thomas, 26, of Mullens at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. He was wanted for failing to appear in court.

During the stop, which was in the Pierpont area, Thomas sped away from the deputies and crossed into Raleigh County. Officers from the Lester and Sophia Police Departments picked up the chase which crossed back into Wyoming County. Thomas' car started having engine trouble and broke down when he got back into the Pierpont area. He then jumped out of the car and ran off. Deputies were able to capture him after a short foot chase.

Thomas is facing charges of felony fleeing, both in a vehicle and on foot. He is also facing a long list of traffic violations in connection with the chase.