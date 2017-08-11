Bizarre News More>>

Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing A man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into — and cleaned.

Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...

Massive, inflatable chicken with orange hair is staring down the White House WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The White House has an unusual onlooker Wednesday — a large, inflatable chicken with golden orange hair. The inflatable chicken, situated on the Ellipse facing 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, is a visual that organizers of the Tax Day March have used in the past to coax President Trump to release his tax returns. Tax Day March events in cities from D.C. to Chicago to San Francisco this year have featured the large poultry prop as they p...

Accused burglar doesn't flush toilet, leaves DNA for California police VENTURA, CA (AP) — Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest. Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks. He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile. That profile matched another DNA profile in a national database ...

Police asking residents to not shoot Bigfoot after recent sighting GREENVILLE, SC (WFLA) — The Greenville Police Department is asking that you don't shoot Bigfoot. This comes in response to a reported sighting in Cleveland County, South Carolina earlier this week. The police department posted the following on its Facebook page: "After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please...