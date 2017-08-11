More News More>>

GOP campaign operative encourages Kid Rock to run for Senate WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP leadership is encouraging performer Kid Rock to run for Senate against Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. The comments from Steven Law on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" program Friday were surprising. Law insisted he was quite serious, saying his group would be "very interested" in a Kid Rock candidacy. Kid Rock has made some moves to consider the race, including creating...

Precious Items Up For Grabs at State Fair Auction You can take home lost treasure this year at the state fair of West Virginia; unclaimed property from the state treasurer's office. Before the auction, treasure like gold and silver currency, knives and jewelry are stored in a secret vault in an undisclosed location somewhere in Charleston. And you never know if your bid at the state fair auction could take home very valuable loot. "Since I have been here, we've had a 10-thousand dollar ring," said Dan Reed, one...

Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER WOOD-TV GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone's dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. "I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...

Car Crashes Down from Parking Garage AUSTIN, TX (KEYE) - New video was released Wednesday from a car that crashed down from a parking garage. Back on July 13th, a woman was hospitalized after her vehicle plunges to the street from a 7th floor parking garage in Downtown Austin. It happened around the intersection of East Sixth and Brazos Streets. Police say the car fell off the parking garage and landed in an alley, hitting another car down below. "The police officer said he saw the video and he said, '...

Hospital laundry worker earns praise for returning $9,100 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A worker at a Rhode Island hospital is earning praise for what he did with money that was literally laundered. Steven Ledo, a 19-year employee of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, was working the laundry room last month when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of an open dryer. He gathered up $9,100 in all and turned it over to administrators, who made sure it was returned to an unnamed patient. He tells The Providence Journal that ke...