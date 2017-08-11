Precious Items Up For Grabs at State Fair Auction - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Precious Items Up For Grabs at State Fair Auction

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
You can take home lost treasure this year at the state fair of West Virginia; unclaimed property from the state treasurer's office.

Before the auction, treasure like gold and silver currency, knives and jewelry are stored in a secret vault in an undisclosed location somewhere in Charleston.

And you never know if your bid at the state fair auction could take home very valuable loot.

"Since I have been here, we've had a 10-thousand dollar ring," said Dan Reed, one of the safekeeping specialists who helps register and prepare the unclaimed property for auction. 

After the bank attempts to contact the rightful owners of unclaimed property in safe deposit boxes, they send it to Reed with the treasurer's office. He makes sure that these items are properly taken care and prepares them to be sold.

"I love this job," said Reed. "It's the best in the Treasurer's office.We get to deal with people's prize possessions."

For five days starting August 11th, you have a chance to bid on all of these valuables; anything from a signed basketball card from West Virginia's own Jerry West, to a vintage pocket watch, to solid gold rings, and so much more.

"We've been doing it the past three years," said Treasurer John Perdue. "It's a very popular auction. We draw a big crowd and we'll be auctioning some nice items this year."

Money raised from each item is saved for the rightful owner.

For a list of auction dates, go to the treasurer's website:http://www.wvtreasury.com/blog/Post/467

