WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing Vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate.

According to a release, on Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound.

A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Information was later obtained that the wheel may have fallen from a blue or dark colored Ford 1 ton dually truck pulling a tri-axle trailer, which was hauling two vehicles.

It is believed that the vehicle pulled off at the weigh station located at the 140 mile marker.

The West Virginia State Police is attempting to locate the driver of the Ford truck.

At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be sought in this incident. The West Virginia State Police is merely trying to help the victim’s family find closure.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing Vehicle

    WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing Vehicle

    Friday, August 11 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-08-12 01:25:01 GMT

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...

  • Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:24:28 GMT

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

  • Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

    Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-08-11 17:09:19 GMT
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.
    LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER

    Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:45:23 GMT
    WOOD-TVWOOD-TV
    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...
    GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone’s dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. “I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures,” Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...

  • Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Victim Identified in Pedestrian Death in Charleston

    Friday, August 11 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-08-11 22:24:28 GMT

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

     A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

  • High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    High schooler dies when log falls on him in football drill

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:21:59 GMT
    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military...
    A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.