Milton Police Search For Suspect after Pursuit

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Matt Dillon, 29 years old of Milton . On Friday August 11, 2017 Sgt. O'Dell, Ptlm. Davis, and Ptlm. Collins attempted to stop a green Chrysler Town and Country minivan on James River Turnpike near HJ Hackney for a seat belt violation.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
A simple traffic stop turns into a chase through Wyoming and Raleigh Counties that reached speeds of more than 90 MPH.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in West Virginia after Kentucky authorities say bomb threats were made to a high school and courthouse.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
For the second time in five months, police were called to a woman’s house in Ohio after police say her children were found outside naked and unsupervised.
West Virginia's attorney general issued guidelines for gas stations and convenience stores across aimed at preventing skimming credit and debit card information.
Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
