Milton Police Search For Suspect after Pursuit

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Matt Dillon, 29 years old of Milton

. On Friday August 11, 2017 Sgt. O'Dell, Ptlm. Davis, and Ptlm. Collins attempted to stop a green Chrysler Town and Country minivan on James River Turnpike near HJ Hackney for a seat belt violation.

The vehicle ,driven by Matt Dillon with Ronnie Hammonds in the passenger seat and a third passenger in the backseat, failed to stop for officers and began a pursuit which led Officers out Johns Creek Rd. through Bedford Chapel Rd. before eventually ending in Mason County.

During the course of the pursuit the vehicle slowed to a stop at which time the third passenger jumped from the back seat of the vehicle and surrendered to officers without incident (subject was released without charges).

At the time the third subject exited the vehicle, Ptlm. Davis attempted to order the two suspects out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The driver then backed the van up toward Officer Davis placing him in immediate life threatening danger.

Due to this danger, Ptlm. Davis fired his service weapon at the vehicle flattening both passenger side tires.

The vehicle then continued fleeing before running into a ditch on Rocky Fork Rd. in Glenwood.

Matt Dillon then fled on foot into the woods and was not apprehended at that time.

Mr. Hammonds was taken into custody by Mason County Deputies for an outstanding warrant.

Found in the vehicle were multiple precursors indicative of the manufacturing of methamphetamine as well as methamphetamine itself.

Multiple charges are pending out of both Cabell and Mason Counties.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr.Dillon is asked to contact 911 immediately.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.