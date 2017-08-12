More News More>>

State Of Emergency As White Nationalist Rally Turns Violent White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...

UPDATE: At Least One Person Has Died After Car Plows Into Protesters A car struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday. Charlottesville police tell CBS News at least four people are injured. CBS News' Bo Erickson reports at least six people are on the ground. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, authorities said. A dozen medics are carting the injured back and forth on stretchers. The victims appear to be counter-protesters but could be residents, CBS Ne...

This Day In Charleston, WV, 100 years ago CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - One hundred years ago in Charleston, 21- to 31-year-old men were learning whether their numbers had been called in a random drawing for World War I's first military draft. The Owens Bottle Company began producing glass fruit jars in a new factory in Kanawha City. Troop 31 of the Boy Scouts of America was chartered at Charleston Baptist Temple Church on Morris Street.

Lawmakers want federal measure to end 'lunch shaming' WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/WKBN) – Some lawmakers in Washington want to ban "lunch shaming" in schools across the nation. The bipartisan bill would make it illegal to publicly shame students who can't afford to pay for lunch or have outstanding school lunch balances. New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich said it must stop. "Don't single out these kids and give them a lunch that is inferior to send a message that they are somehow different," he ...

GOP campaign operative encourages Kid Rock to run for Senate WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of a super PAC aligned with Senate GOP leadership is encouraging performer Kid Rock to run for Senate against Democratic incumbent Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. The comments from Steven Law on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" program Friday were surprising. Law insisted he was quite serious, saying his group would be "very interested" in a Kid Rock candidacy. Kid Rock has made some moves to consider the race, including creating...

Precious Items Up For Grabs at State Fair Auction You can take home lost treasure this year at the state fair of West Virginia; unclaimed property from the state treasurer's office. Before the auction, treasure like gold and silver currency, knives and jewelry are stored in a secret vault in an undisclosed location somewhere in Charleston. And you never know if your bid at the state fair auction could take home very valuable loot. "Since I have been here, we've had a 10-thousand dollar ring," said Dan Reed, one...

Family disturbed by blood spatter in room at ER GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family was disgusted by what they found in a hospital room this week. The Decker family said that they found someone's dried blood around the hospital room when they went to the emergency room at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. "I grabbed my phone and started taking pictures," Mary Decker said. Decker went to the ER with a relative who was receiving treatment. She said she was disgusted when her family membe...