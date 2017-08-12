Semi-Truck Rollover on I-77 North - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Semi-Truck Rollover on I-77 North

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Metro Dispatch confirms a Semi-Truck carrying building materials has rolled over on I-77.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 95.

Charleston PD, State Police, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding.

Both northbound lanes of I-77 are shutdown at this time.

There has been no word any injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

