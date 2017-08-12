Interstate 64/77 Back Open After A Brief Closure Interstate 64/77 Back Open After A Brief Closure Traffic is back open at the I-64/I-77 split in Charleston after a passenger van rollover. The accident happened Saturday afternoon, just before 2:00 p.m. The van was the only vehicle involved. One person received minor injuries, but refused hospital treatment. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Traffic is back open at the I-64/I-77 split in Charleston after a passenger van rollover. The accident happened Saturday afternoon, just before 2:00 p.m. The van was the only vehicle involved. One person received minor injuries, but refused hospital treatment. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Semi-Truck Rollover on I-77 North Semi-Truck Rollover on I-77 North MGN Online Metro Dispatch confirms a Semi-Truck carrying building materials has rolled over on I-77. The accident happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 95. Charleston PD, State Police, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding. Both northbound lanes of I-77 are shutdown at this time. There has been no word any injuries. We have a crew on the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Metro Dispatch confirms a Semi-Truck carrying building materials has rolled over on I-77. The accident happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 95. Charleston PD, State Police, and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding. Both northbound lanes of I-77 are shutdown at this time. There has been no word any injuries. We have a crew on the scene and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing Vehicle WV Man Killed After Being Struck by Flying Tire While Repairing Vehicle WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of... WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...

Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County Crews respond to residence fire in Lawrence County LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Crews responded to a trailer fire in Chesapeake earlier this morning. At roughly 11:30 a.m., a trailer caught fire near the 1500 block of Country Road 123. First responders tell 13 News that the house was home to one adult and two children. The trailer was a total loss. No one was injured in the blaze. Chesapeake, Proctorville, and Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Crews Battle Fire at Carrollton Covered Bridge Crews Battle Fire at Carrollton Covered Bridge Courtesy: Chris Johnson The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.

Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston Fire Crews Battle Fire in Charleston CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Frayed phone-charging cord sparks house fire Frayed phone-charging cord sparks house fire HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A home in this town caught fire Tuesday causing between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, according to local firefighters. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire has area fire stations issuing a warning. Bartholomew County Fire Investigator Gene Wever said he believes the Hope house fire came from a frayed cellphone-charging cord left plugged in between pillows on a bed, according to The Republic. “When they get wadded up, or pets chew on them or... HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — A home in this town caught fire Tuesday causing between $50,000 and $70,000 in damage, according to local firefighters. No one was injured, but the cause of the fire has area fire stations issuing a warning. Bartholomew County Fire Investigator Gene Wever said he believes the Hope house fire came from a frayed cellphone-charging cord left plugged in between pillows on a bed, according to The Republic. “When they get wadded up, or pets chew on them or...

Crews Battling House Fire in Institute Crews Battling House Fire in Institute Photojournalist Mike Magee INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.