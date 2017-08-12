Interstate 64/77 Back Open After A Brief Closure

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are on scene battling a house fire in Charleston. The fire was reported on the 900 block of Carte Street in Charleston just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, the house was fully-engulfed. There is no word on whether there were any injuries at this time. Charleston Fire responded to the blaze. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews from two departments are battling a fully-engulfed house fire in Institute Thursday afternoon. The fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Jordan Street in Institute. Dispatchers say that when fire crews arrived, flames were showing through the home. There is no word on injuries at this time. We have a crew heading to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have been shut down due to a multiple vehicle accident. The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m. Dispatchers tell 13 News that injuries are unknown at this time. The Nitro Police Department, Nitro Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update this ongoing story.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
A woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.
Consider this weekend’s Perseid meteor shower an opening act for the total solar eclipse on August 21st, 2017.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.
A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed.