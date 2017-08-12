12 Foot Marijuana Plant Seen Above Roof Of Residence

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County deputies confiscated four marijuana plants from two different residences in Inez on Friday.

Deputies told WYMT some of the plants were found at a residence at Laurel Creek Road where they arrested David Fitch, 35, and charged him with cultivating marijuana.

The other plants were found at a residence on Albert Porter Branch where Scott Johnson, 37, was also arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana.

Deputies said one of the plants was around 12 feet tall and could be seen above the roof of one of the residences.