Driver Overdosing On Heroin Crashes Into Funeral Procession

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells 13 News that a driver crashed into a funeral procession being lead by a Huntington Police Department cruiser.

Chief Ciccarelli also tells us that the driver is being charged with DUI, as he was allegedly overdosing on heroin at the time of the crash.

The passenger of the car was charged with permitting DUI, and a third passenger was charged with use of intoxicating substances.

There were no injuries according to the chief.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

