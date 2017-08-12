Inmate Escapes While On Work Furlough - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Inmate Escapes While On Work Furlough

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Police need your help in tracking down Michael Burton, 41, out of Charleston, West Virginia.

Here is Mr. Burton's statistics:

COMMITTING COUNTY: MORGAN COUNTY

DOB: FEBRUARY 13, 1976

RACE/GENDER: WHITE/ MALE

HAIR/EYE COLOR: SALT/PEPPER, BLUE

HEIGHT: ’6 ”0 WEIGHT: Approximately 205

SCARS/TATTOOS: SCARS: SCARS ON CHIN, BACK AND RIGHT KNEE

TATTOOS: CROSS ON LEFT AND RIGHT ANKLE, HAND AND BAT ON UPPER RIGHT ARM, CROSS ON LEFT WRIST

VEHICLE INFORMATION: 2008 BLACK NISSAN ROUGE, PA PLATES TAG#JSM1592

COMMENTS: ALSO WEARS GLASSES

Inmate Michael Burton went on Escape from the Charleston Correctional Center while on furlough in the Morgan County WV area.

Anyone with any information should call law enforcement or the Charleston Correctional Center.

