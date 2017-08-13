Local Group Is Calling For Removal Of Statue On Capitol Grounds

In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue.

The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds.

The group organizing the event sent out this press release:

Charleston, WV – West Virginians from across race and religious differences will gather today at 7:00pm at the Stonewall Jackson statue at the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. They will call for the statue’s removal and condemn racism – in solidarity with the Charlottesville civil rights leaders attacked yesterday.

“Over 150 years ago, Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson purchased a black child named Emma to give as a gift to his new wife,”[1] said Jack Deskins of Charleston, one of the event organizers. “His greatest accomplishment was killing thousands of people – including West Virginians – to preserve the institution of slavery. Why do we still honor this man?”

Event organizers began planning the event last night, as news reports came in from Charlottesville. The Charlottesville turmoil began as a Unite the Right rally, organized by white supremacists to oppose the city’s plan to remove a Robert E. Lee memorial. Lee and Jackson were both confederate generals.

“West Virginia has been home to real heroes,” offered event organizer Cathy Kunkel. “Isn’t it time for Leon Sullivan, Mother Jones, or Pearl Buck to have a free standing statue on the Capitol grounds?”

Leaders will mourn the deaths and injuries to civil rights leaders in Charlottesville and hear speeches from local civil rights leaders. They believe that the best way to respond is with action. For event information updates, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/474124849605351/.

An on-line petition can be found here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/gov-justice-remove-slaveowner-statue-from-capitol-grounds.

Dozens of additional vigils are being organized across the state in the coming days (including one Monday night at St John's Episcopal at 7pm). There is also a WV Grassroots Summit themed “Hate Has No Home Here,” organized for September 29-30 in Buckhannon. Summit registration here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/wv-grassroots-summit.

We plan on having a crew to cover the event and will have video in our 11:00 p.m. show.