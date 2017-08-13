Double Trouble: Man Hits Twin Bat Over Sharing Tacos - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Double Trouble: Man Hits Twin Bat Over Sharing Tacos

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say an Alabama man whacked his twin brother with an aluminum baseball bat because he didn't want to share tacos.

The News Courier reports that 19-year-old Tyler Dukes of Athens was arrested by Limestone County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

A criminal complaint states that Dukes' twin brother and grandmother brought food home with them. But Dukes became "irate" because he didn't want to share tacos and didn't get a drink he wanted. Deputies say he hit his twin brother in the back and head with the bat, cutting the twin deeply.

Dukes later told a deputy that his twin is "always disrespecting me." He remains jailed without bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The twin was released from a hospital after treatment.

