Double Trouble: Man Hits Twin Bat Over Sharing Tacos

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say an Alabama man whacked his twin brother with an aluminum baseball bat because he didn't want to share tacos. The News Courier reports that 19-year-old Tyler Dukes of Athens was arrested by Limestone County sheriff's deputies Thursday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel Kristal, the world’s oldest man who lived through both World Wars and survived the Auschwitz concentration camp has passed away just a month short of his 114th birthday, his family said Saturday. Oren Kristal, a grandson, said he died Friday. “He managed to accomplish a lot. Every year he lived was like a few years for somebody else,” Oren told The Associated Press.
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
A car struck protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, after police dispersed a gathering of white nationalists on Saturday. Charlottesville police tell CBS News at least four people are injured. CBS News' Bo Erickson reports at least six people are on the ground. The injuries range from minor to life-threatening, authorities said. A dozen medics are carting the injured back and forth on stretchers. The victims appear to be counter-protesters but could be residents, CBS Ne...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - One hundred years ago in Charleston, 21- to 31-year-old men were learning whether their numbers had been called in a random drawing for World War I's first military draft. The Owens Bottle Company began producing glass fruit jars in a new factory in Kanawha City. Troop 31 of the Boy Scouts of America was chartered at Charleston Baptist Temple Church on Morris Street.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
