Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G

UPDATE: AUGUST 13, 2017 AT 8:50 P.M.

On August 13, 2017 at approximately 1758 hours Charleston Police & Charleston Fire responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

It was reported that the motorcycle and rider were trapped under the vehicle and the rider was unresponsive.

Charleston Police Department, along with the Charleston Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to free the victim and begin treatment.

The victim was transported to CAMC General where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was identified as Daniel L. Strait 75 years old, from Charleston, WV. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and provided a statement to Charleston Police Department.

At this time no charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing

ORIGINAL: AUGUST 13, 2017 AT 6:15 P.M.

911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill.

Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority.

One person was transported with unknown injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.