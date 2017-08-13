Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G

Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A helicopter crashed Saturday in Albermale County, Virginia, near the city of Charlottesville, where a violent white nationalist rally was taking place. The Bell 407 helicopter crashed seven miles southwest of Charlottesville, the FAA confirmed to CBS News. There are two confirmed fatalities, the Virginia State Police posted on their Facebook page.
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - A man was killed after a wheel from a utility trailer struck him while he repaired his vehicle on an interstate. On Thursday at around 6:30 p.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a traffic incident on Interstate 79, near the 133 mile marker, northbound. A 56-year-old male was repairing his vehicle along the roadside when a wheel from an unknown utility trailer traveling north came off the vehicle and struck the male. The victim died as a result of...
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Philippi VFD are investigating the cause of a fire at a historic covered bridge in Barbour County.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule
