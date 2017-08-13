UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect
Jobs in natural gas are growing in West Virginia Jobs in natural gas are growing in West Virginia

UPDATE: AUGUST 13, 2017 9:04 P.M.

The Shelter in place has been lifted.

Officials say there may be a smell of natural gas in the air for a while.

We will update if any information changes.

ORIGINAL: AUGUST 13, 2017 AT 8:20 P.M.

Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area.

Area of Shelter in place is  Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr..

No other instructions have been given at this juncture.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County

    Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:46:15 GMT
    Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road. The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Details are scarce at this point, but we have a crew in route to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road. The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Details are scarce at this point, but we have a crew in route to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted

    UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:05:34 GMT
    Jobs in natural gas are growing in West VirginiaJobs in natural gas are growing in West Virginia

    Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is  Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is  Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G

    Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G

    Sunday, August 13 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-14 00:53:10 GMT

    911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County

    Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:46:15 GMT
    Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road. The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Details are scarce at this point, but we have a crew in route to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road. The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Details are scarce at this point, but we have a crew in route to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

    Sunday, August 13 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-08-14 01:36:32 GMT
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 
    Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

  • Local Group Is Calling For Removal Of Statue On Capitol Grounds

    Local Group Is Calling For Removal Of Statue On Capitol Grounds

    Sunday, August 13 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-08-13 17:49:48 GMT
    Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increaseSenate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase

    In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release: 

    In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release: 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.