UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted

Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County Police Are On The Scene Of A Shooting In Kanawha County Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road. The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Details are scarce at this point, but we have a crew in route to the scene. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Local Group Is Calling For Removal Of Statue On Capitol Grounds Local Group Is Calling For Removal Of Statue On Capitol Grounds Senate approves income tax cut; sales tax increase In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:

Driver Overdosing On Heroin Crashes Into Funeral Procession Driver Overdosing On Heroin Crashes Into Funeral Procession Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells 13 News that a driver crashed into a funeral procession being lead by a Huntington Police Department cruiser. Chief Ciccarelli also tells us that the driver is being charged with DUI, as he was allegedly overdosing on heroin at the time of the crash. The passenger of the car was charged with permitting DUI, and a third passenger was charged with use of intoxicating substances. There were no injuries according to the chief. We will updat...

State Of Emergency As White Nationalist Rally Turns Violent State Of Emergency As White Nationalist Rally Turns Violent White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...

Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G Update: Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash On Corridor G 911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted UPDATE: Shelter In Place Has Been Lifted Jobs in natural gas are growing in West Virginia Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Leon Panetta Says If North Korea Takes The Wrong Step, "It's The End Of The Regime" Leon Panetta Says If North Korea Takes The Wrong Step, "It's The End Of The Regime" Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Sunday that if North Korea takes a wrong step, the U.S. has the capability to wipe the regime "off the face of the Earth." "I think the North Koreans understand that if they take the wrong step, it's the end of the regime, period," Panetta said in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation." Responding to President Trump's rhetoric toward North Korea last week, Panetta said that he's never felt that you can "o...