Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule
Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges.
BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Matt Dillon, 29 years old of Milton . On Friday August 11, 2017 Sgt. O'Dell, Ptlm. Davis, and Ptlm. Collins attempted to stop a green Chrysler Town and Country minivan on James River Turnpike near HJ Hackney for a seat belt violation.
Two Ohio kindergarten teachers seen on video carrying an autistic boy down hallways and dragging him on the floor by an ankle won't be criminally charged.
A simple traffic stop turns into a chase through Wyoming and Raleigh Counties that reached speeds of more than 90 MPH.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule
