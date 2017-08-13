Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Shoplifter Stabs Sam's Club Employee Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers tell WOWK that a shoplifter stabbed an employee at Sam's Club in South Point. The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Troopers say the suspect was tracked to the area near Bob Evans. The suspect turned himself in without incident. There's no information on the condition of the employee who was stabbed. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Ohio Car Attack Suspect Faces Murder Charge, Civil Rights Probe Ohio Car Attack Suspect Faces Murder Charge, Civil Rights Probe The man suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of counter demonstrators at a white-nationalist rally, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others, was facing multiple charges on Sunday morning, including second-degree murder. Video of the incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, shows the car appearing to plow deliberately at a high rate of speed over multiple counter-protesters at the rally. Heather D. Heyer, 32, a Charlottesville resident who police say was crossing...

Putnam County Deputies Make Several Drug Arrests Putnam County Deputies Make Several Drug Arrests Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department and the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made several drug related arrests. Here is a list the of the arrests. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested Ronald O. Appleberry from Dayton, Ohio, for Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine. ARREST: Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) arrested William R, Young from Poca, for Possession with intent to deliver schedule

Update: 10 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Update: 10 People Arrested in Charleston West Side Bar Raid Miranda Campbell Charleston Police believe that a bar in the Capitol City is at the center of the majority of crime taking place on the West Side of Charleston. Ten people have now been arrested in connection with the 4-month long investigation into the Park Place Bar. Charleston Police arrested James Bryant aka "Old School" and Roderic Scott Johnson aka "Scotty Bones" on several drug charges.

Driver Overdosing On Heroin Crashes Into Funeral Procession Driver Overdosing On Heroin Crashes Into Funeral Procession Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli tells 13 News that a driver crashed into a funeral procession being lead by a Huntington Police Department cruiser. Chief Ciccarelli also tells us that the driver is being charged with DUI, as he was allegedly overdosing on heroin at the time of the crash. The passenger of the car was charged with permitting DUI, and a third passenger was charged with use of intoxicating substances. There were no injuries according to the chief. We will updat...

12 Foot Marijuana Plant Seen Above Roof Of Residence 12 Foot Marijuana Plant Seen Above Roof Of Residence MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County deputies confiscated four marijuana plants from two different residences in Inez on Friday. Deputies told WYMT some of the plants were found at a residence at Laurel Creek Road where they arrested David Fitch, 35, and charged him with cultivating marijuana. The other plants were found at a residence on Albert Porter Branch where Scott Johnson, 37, was also arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana. Deputies said one of the plants...

Milton Police Search For Suspect after Pursuit Milton Police Search For Suspect after Pursuit BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Matt Dillon, 29 years old of Milton . On Friday August 11, 2017 Sgt. O'Dell, Ptlm. Davis, and Ptlm. Collins attempted to stop a green Chrysler Town and Country minivan on James River Turnpike near HJ Hackney for a seat belt violation.

High speed chase crosses county lines High speed chase crosses county lines A simple traffic stop turns into a chase through Wyoming and Raleigh Counties that reached speeds of more than 90 MPH.