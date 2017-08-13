UPDATE: Police release identity of victim in Oakwood Road fatal shooting

UPDATE: 8/14/2017 10:58 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department has confirmed that the victim of last night's shooting on Oakwood Road has died.

BREAKING: Charleston Police say one person is dead in shooting last night on Oakwood Dr. It's being investigated as murder @WOWK13News — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) August 14, 2017

Jalil Myers was pronounced dead sometime after 9:30 p.m.

BREAKING: The murder victim from the Oakwood Dr shooting has been identified as Jailil Myers. Stick with @WOWK13News for the latest. — WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) August 14, 2017

Police say they are investigating the incident as a murder.

No suspect have been named at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Charleston Police are responding to a shooting on Oakwood Road.

The call came in about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

