Mrs. International Pageant brings big bucks to Charleston

CHARLESTON- Mrs. International was crowned Saturday night in Charleston. The final week of pageants has brought hundreds to West Virginia- many for the first time.

Women and their families flew from across the glob to spend a week in Charleston, competing for the crown.

"When I took the plane and I looked down and I saw all the hills, the mountains the trees, I just thought wow this is crazy, I'm actually here and we actually made it," husband of Mrs. Haiti, Julio Leger, told 13 News.

Two full weeks of International Pageants brought in big bucks for the city's local economy.

"The economic impact in downtown Charleston is immense. We've got 1500 beds full in our hotels and our restaurants are packed every night- it's just a fantastic event," Adelphia owner Deno Stanley explained.

The good news- the pageants will be back the next two years.

"This is an international event, it doesn't just span the United States, it's international. There are women here from 60 countries across the globe. So we can't even say how much it means to us," Stanley added.

West Virginia leaders are hoping these women will now take their memories of the mountains back to their home states.

"Because we now have over 140 contestants that are wonderful ambassadors for our state, they're just going to take it all over the world, all over the world," West Virginia Division of Culture and History Commissioner Randall Reid-Smith said.

As for the new Mrs. International? She'll be promoting her platform- fighting child abuse.

"I have 364 days to change the world and some might not believe it but I'm going to at least try," Mrs. International 2017 Melissa Pocza said.