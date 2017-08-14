Amazon recalls solar eclipse glasses a week before event - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Amazon recalls solar eclipse glasses a week before event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.

Many viewers told our sister station KOIN 6 News Saturday they had received this email, forcing them to purchase new ones.

In the email, Amazon said,

To protect your eyes when viewing the sun or an eclipse, NASA and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) advise you to use solar eclipse glasses or other solar filters from recommended manufacturers. Viewing the sun or an eclipse using any other glasses or filters could result in loss of vision or permanent blindness.

Amazon has not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.”

Amazon also said in the email they were refunding buyers in full.

It’s currently unclear how many companies are affected by the recall. However, vendor ICSTARS later said all of their filters were safe to use.

Pam Ledbury, who lives in Damascus, said she was so excited to watch the eclipse until she received the email from Amazon, just 9 days before the solar eclipse.

“Thousands of us probably bought them because they are cheap,” Ledbury said.

However, Ledbury is grateful Amazon warned her about the potential faulty glasses.

Ledbury said, “It really was a good idea because if they are not sure, you can imagine how many people can go blind.”

She also said if she can’t find appropriate glasses by Aug. 21, she’ll watch the shadows move over her farmlands.

If you received this email from Amazon, there are other places to purchase eclipse glasses.

The American Astronomical Society has listed manufacturers of eclipse glasses on their site, which are verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

NASA has also listed multiple ways to view the eclipse safely.

