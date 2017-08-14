Amazon recalls solar eclipse glasses a week before event

Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
(CNN) - General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of Chevy and GMC pickups because of a potential steering issue. The vehicles may have a software problem that can cause them to spontaneously lose their electric power steering assistance for about one second, according to the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Nearly 275,000 iPhone cases that contain glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation.
Bush Brothers & Company has voluntarily recalled three types of their 28 ounce cans of beans.
Makeup sold at a store that markets to young girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a known carcinogen.
Honda is recalling 1.2 million cars in the U.S. because a battery sensor can short out and cause a fire.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles to fix malfunctioning alternators or a wiring problem that can make air bags inflate unexpectedly.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
