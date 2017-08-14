Chiropractor warns parents of ‘Nintendo neck’

During the summer break, many kids enjoy using their cell phones and playing video games – maybe a little too much.
Small outbreaks of the disease have also have been reported in Tennessee, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia.
Health officials say more than 200 cases of norovirus have been linked to a doughnut shop in Ohio.
Mosquitos in Kanawha and Putnam Counties have tested positive for La Crosse virus and West Nile virus.
From washing the car to watering plants, hoses get plenty of use during the Summer months. At times, taking a drink of water might be tempting, but experts say it could be dangerous.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
In light of the marches, protests, and counter protests happening in Charlottesville, Virginia, a local group is planning on meeting tonight at the Capitol grounds to call for the removal of a statue. The statue in question is of Stonewall Jackson, and it stands in the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds. The group organizing the event sent out this press release:
911 received a call just about 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening, reporting a motorcycle crash. The crash happened along Corridor G, near Fort Hill. Dispatch tells us that Charleston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance Authority. One person was transported with unknown injuries. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Amazon recently sent out an email to hundreds of customers to let them know their purchased solar eclipse glasses were not confirmed safe for viewing the eclipse.
Metro dispatch confirms a shelter in place in the Cross Lanes area. Area of Shelter in place is Russet Dr , Rainbow Dr, and Walnut Valley Dr.. No other instructions have been given at this juncture. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.
White nationalists clashed with counter-protesters before police moved in and intervened at a demonstration in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, protesting the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city's Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city to aid in the local response. He earlier said the Virginia National Guard will be "standing by to respond if needed." Af...
